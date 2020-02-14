United Carpets Group (LON:UCG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.00

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

United Carpets Group plc (LON:UCG) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 207115 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

The stock has a market cap of $3.26 million and a P/E ratio of 8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 559.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.31.

United Carpets Group (LON:UCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that United Carpets Group plc will post 160 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd.

About United Carpets Group (LON:UCG)

United Carpets Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises carpet and bed retail outlets in the United Kingdom. The company provides carpets; laminate and vinyl floorings; artificial grass; and beds. It also offers accessories, such as door bars, grippers, adhesives, pillows, and scotia and profiles for laminates, as well as underlays for grass, carpets, and laminates.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for United Carpets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Carpets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Short Interest in Vistagen Therapeutics Inc Decreases By 8.3%
Short Interest in Vistagen Therapeutics Inc Decreases By 8.3%
Applied Materials, Inc. Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
Applied Materials, Inc. Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
Twist Bioscience Corp Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest
Twist Bioscience Corp Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest
Rimini Street Inc Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
Rimini Street Inc Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
St. Modwen Properties Reaches New 52-Week High at $523.00
St. Modwen Properties Reaches New 52-Week High at $523.00
PJT Partners Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.14
PJT Partners Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.14


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report