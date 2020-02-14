United Carpets Group (LON:UCG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.00

United Carpets Group plc (LON:UCG) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 207115 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

The stock has a market cap of $3.26 million and a P/E ratio of 8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 559.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.31.

United Carpets Group (LON:UCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that United Carpets Group plc will post 160 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd.

About United Carpets Group (LON:UCG)

United Carpets Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises carpet and bed retail outlets in the United Kingdom. The company provides carpets; laminate and vinyl floorings; artificial grass; and beds. It also offers accessories, such as door bars, grippers, adhesives, pillows, and scotia and profiles for laminates, as well as underlays for grass, carpets, and laminates.

