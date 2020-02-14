K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $137.50

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 137.50 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 137.50 ($1.81), with a volume of 9400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.50 ($1.90).

Separately, FinnCap decreased their price target on K3 Business Technology Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 245 ($3.22) and set a “corporate” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 145.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 179.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated business solutions to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors in the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through Own IP and Supply Chain Solutions & Managed Services segments. The company offers enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management software, as well as point solutions, and hosting and managed services.

