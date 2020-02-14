Zacks: Analysts Expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Announce $2.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will post $2.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.19. F5 Networks posted earnings per share of $2.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year earnings of $9.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $9.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $11.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price target on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on F5 Networks from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.65.

FFIV stock opened at $128.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $121.19 and a fifty-two week high of $173.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $36,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,206.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $89,317.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,871.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,771 shares of company stock valued at $842,417 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the third quarter worth $7,925,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 50.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $16,575,000. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in F5 Networks by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 10,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in F5 Networks by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $432,802,000 after acquiring an additional 53,857 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

