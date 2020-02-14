$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.27. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 414.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMRN. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Shares of BMRN opened at $88.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of -339.38 and a beta of 1.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $96.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,509,863.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $254,115.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,358.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,495. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisors LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

