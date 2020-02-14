Zacks: Brokerages Expect WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) to Post $0.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. WideOpenWest reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Raymond James cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. WideOpenWest has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder acquired 12,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $75,018.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,054,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,240,792.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 999.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 17.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WideOpenWest (WOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.