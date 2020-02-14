Zacks: Analysts Expect Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Appian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.14). Appian also posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Appian.

Get Appian alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Appian in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.73.

In other news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $309,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,932.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $807,528. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Appian by 2,806.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 584,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,752,000 after buying an additional 564,154 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Appian by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,578,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,736,000 after acquiring an additional 431,901 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Appian by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 930,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,565,000 after acquiring an additional 303,782 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the third quarter valued at about $12,274,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the second quarter valued at about $4,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $57.34 on Tuesday. Appian has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $62.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Appian (APPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.