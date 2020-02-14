Analysts Expect Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Ralph Lauren reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year earnings of $8.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $8.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.67 to $8.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.28.

Shares of RL stock opened at $122.98 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $82.69 and a fifty-two week high of $133.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $7,629,938.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 34.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.6% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

