Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Apyx Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Apyx Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apyx Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apyx Medical.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a negative net margin of 66.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APYX. ValuEngine upgraded Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Apyx Medical to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apyx Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APYX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 142,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 372.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,854 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 31.7% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ APYX opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $269.59 million, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 8.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.38. Apyx Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apyx Medical (APYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.