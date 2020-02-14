Zacks: Brokerages Expect Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Churchill Downs posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Churchill Downs.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

CHDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $161.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $83.05 and a 52 week high of $163.63.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.