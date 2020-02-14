Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MYGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Swann decreased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.16.

MYGN opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.22.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter Phd Gilbert bought 5,860 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $150,016.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $85,904.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,535,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,233,000 after buying an additional 509,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,886,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,823,000 after buying an additional 313,410 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,598,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,994,000 after buying an additional 210,501 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,782,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,649,000 after buying an additional 74,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,296,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

