Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Misonix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Get Misonix alerts:

Shares of MSON stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. Misonix has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $27.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average is $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $304.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $19.72 million for the quarter. Misonix had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Misonix by 1,741.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,776,000 after purchasing an additional 438,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Misonix by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 90,416 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Misonix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,955,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Misonix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,448,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Misonix by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 96,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Misonix Company Profile

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Misonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Misonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.