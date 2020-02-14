Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:NYMX opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $219.70 million, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $4.09.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 174.16% and a negative net margin of 12,217.59%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 16,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

