Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average of $31.15. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,639,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,862,000 after buying an additional 36,857 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,021,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,957,000 after purchasing an additional 563,001 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,106,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,575,000 after purchasing an additional 55,784 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,116,000 after purchasing an additional 80,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

