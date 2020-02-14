Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.
NASDAQ:OPI opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average of $31.15. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.69.
About Office Properties Income Trust
Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.
