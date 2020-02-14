Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RKDA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 23rd. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ RKDA opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC increased its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 150.0% in the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

