Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RKDA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 23rd. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Monday.
NASDAQ RKDA opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.
