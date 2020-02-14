ValuEngine Downgrades Spherix (NASDAQ:SPEX) to Hold

Spherix (NASDAQ:SPEX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Spherix from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

NASDAQ SPEX opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Spherix has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57.

Spherix (NASDAQ:SPEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter.

Spherix Company Profile

Spherix Incorporated, a technology development company, owns, develops, acquires, and monetizes intellectual property assets. Its intellectual property is primarily consists of trade secrets, patented know-how, issued and pending patents, copyrights, and technological innovation. The company owns approximately 290 patents and patent applications.

