Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

TCRR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Tcr2 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $25.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $334.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tcr2 Therapeutics news, major shareholder Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $49,175.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 150,623 shares of company stock worth $2,656,646 in the last 90 days. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 720.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 324.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 402.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

