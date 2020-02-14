TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TNET. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price target on TriNet Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.74.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 5.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 8,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $459,061.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,949 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,951.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total value of $37,093.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,863 shares of company stock worth $8,246,027. 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 366.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 143.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 1,173.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 372.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

