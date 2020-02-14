TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TNET. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price target on TriNet Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.
Shares of TNET stock opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.74.
In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 8,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $459,061.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,949 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,951.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total value of $37,093.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,863 shares of company stock worth $8,246,027. 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 366.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 143.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 1,173.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 372.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.
