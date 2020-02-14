UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on UBSFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens upgraded UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Macquarie assumed coverage on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

UBSFY opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

