21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VNET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

VNET opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17. 21Vianet Group has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 0.98.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $137.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,601,000 after purchasing an additional 43,901 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 96.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,473 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 88.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 85,697 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 685.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,810,000. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

