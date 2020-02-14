Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WWD. Barrington Research downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.60.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock opened at $119.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.09 and a 200 day moving average of $113.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12-month low of $90.51 and a 12-month high of $129.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at $25,581,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,480 shares of company stock valued at $9,312,577. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 665.3% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,971 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,333,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

