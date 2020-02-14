ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.60.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

ZIOP stock opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.34. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 3.10.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 24,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $113,249.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,333 shares in the company, valued at $793,215.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $61,251.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,415.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,068 shares of company stock valued at $991,405. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 250,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 21.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 242.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 177,060 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $930,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 10.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.