Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $596.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.52 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 3.60%. Fortuna Silver Mines’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

