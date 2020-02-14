Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Construction Partners Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Construction Partners in a report released on Monday, February 10th. Imperial Capital analyst E. Mally anticipates that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the year. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of Construction Partners to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Construction Partners to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $893.22 million, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $175.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

In other Construction Partners news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 72,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $1,236,083.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. SunTx Capital Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,323,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 7,584.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,205 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 2,471,005.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 988,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,675,000 after acquiring an additional 988,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 713.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 634,868 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

