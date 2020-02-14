Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Given “Buy” Rating at Pivotal Research

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Pivotal Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.39.

ATUS stock opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Altice USA had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $345,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,409,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,886,000 after purchasing an additional 132,493 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 663.6% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 127,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 110,918 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,013,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 56.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

