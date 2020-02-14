Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $19.71 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Allergan in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $19.71 for the year.

AGN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.72.

Shares of Allergan stock opened at $199.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.24. Allergan has a 12 month low of $114.27 and a 12 month high of $202.21.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 12.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,205 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,019,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,644 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Allergan during the third quarter valued at $605,844,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 415.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,777,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,943,000 after acquiring an additional 23,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Allergan’s payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

