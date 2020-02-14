Brokers Issue Forecasts for NeuBase Therapeutics’ FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBSE)

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh anticipates that the company will earn ($2.09) per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NBSE. ValuEngine lowered shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NBSE opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.80. NeuBase Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 95,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $719,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.

