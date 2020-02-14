FY2023 EPS Estimates for FibroGen Inc Lifted by Svb Leerink (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) – Analysts at Svb Leerink boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of FibroGen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Svb Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $5.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.07.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

FibroGen stock opened at $44.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.13 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.95. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.26.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.61 million. FibroGen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 32,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,902,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $264,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,509,704.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $159,645.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,761.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,971 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

