HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

Get HENKEL AG & CO/S alerts:

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $23.48. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72.

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. HENKEL AG & CO/S had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that HENKEL AG & CO/S will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About HENKEL AG & CO/S

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HENKEL AG & CO/S (HENKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HENKEL AG & CO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENKEL AG & CO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.