Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forward Air Corporation is a leading provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL market. Forward Air provides services within four business segments: Expedited LTL (provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals); Truckload Brokerage (provides expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet services, as well as high-security and temperature-controlled logistics services); Intermodal (provides first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services); and Pool Distribution (provides high-frequency handling and distribution of time sensitive product to numerous destinations within a specific geographic region). “

Get Forward Air alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on shares of Forward Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forward Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. Forward Air has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $72.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average of $65.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.08). Forward Air had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $381.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Forward Air’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Forward Air by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 153,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 116,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 304.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 105,284 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 21,480.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 99,882 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,366,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,418,000 after acquiring an additional 84,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Featured Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forward Air (FWRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.