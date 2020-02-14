Brokers Offer Predictions for Mercadolibre Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mercadolibre in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Olson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $760.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mercadolibre from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $645.00 to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bradesco Corretora lowered Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Sunday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.10.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $718.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $649.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $590.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.94 and a beta of 1.57. Mercadolibre has a fifty-two week low of $356.00 and a fifty-two week high of $725.19.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 7,809.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 442,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,018,000 after purchasing an additional 436,794 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 572,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,313,000 after purchasing an additional 112,455 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 433,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,107,000 after purchasing an additional 95,183 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 193,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,867,000 after purchasing an additional 94,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,389,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

