Brokers Offer Predictions for Avantor Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AVTR)

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Avantor in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.96.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Avantor’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

AVTR stock opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion and a PE ratio of 30.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Avantor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,922,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,165,000 after buying an additional 210,519 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $127,050,000. Lexington Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $106,955,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,058,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,365,000 after purchasing an additional 209,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth $29,737,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

