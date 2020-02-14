Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BHVN)

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Monday, February 10th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.69) per share for the year. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.23.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.47. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $67.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.82.

In related news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 6,729 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $351,253.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 3,935 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $208,673.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,544 shares of company stock worth $9,506,726 in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 14,539 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 21.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1,264.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 511.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Earnings History and Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokers Offer Predictions for Mercadolibre Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for Mercadolibre Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for Avantor Inc’s FY2021 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for Avantor Inc’s FY2021 Earnings
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Enbridge Inc’s FY2021 Earnings
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Enbridge Inc’s FY2021 Earnings
Raymond James Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cae Inc
Raymond James Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cae Inc
ServisFirst Bancshares Hits New 12-Month High at $40.52
ServisFirst Bancshares Hits New 12-Month High at $40.52


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report