Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Monday, February 10th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.69) per share for the year. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.23.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.47. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $67.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.82.

In related news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 6,729 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $351,253.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 3,935 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $208,673.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,544 shares of company stock worth $9,506,726 in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 14,539 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 21.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1,264.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 511.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

