Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Enbridge Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Enbridge in a report released on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENB. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.29.

TSE ENB opened at C$55.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion and a PE ratio of 19.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.86. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$43.02 and a 12-month high of C$57.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 100.10%.

In other news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 5,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.18, for a total value of C$301,910.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,440 shares in the company, valued at C$4,219,279.20. Also, Senior Officer John Kendall Whelen sold 30,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.97, for a total transaction of C$1,577,081.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,394,155.91. Insiders sold 54,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,860 over the last 90 days.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

