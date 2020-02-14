Raymond James Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for CAE in a report issued on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. Raymond James has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CAE. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

CAE stock opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.61. CAE has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $31.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.75.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. CAE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $896.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of CAE by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 937,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,805,000 after buying an additional 537,081 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAE by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,412,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,323,000 after buying an additional 441,224 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in CAE during the third quarter valued at about $5,210,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in CAE by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,735,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,921,000 after purchasing an additional 190,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management boosted its position in CAE by 28.0% during the third quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 819,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,820,000 after purchasing an additional 179,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

