ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.52

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.52 and last traded at $40.31, with a volume of 3428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SFBS shares. ValuEngine lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average of $34.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.46 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 35.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $242,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

