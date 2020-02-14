Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.97

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.97 and last traded at $49.21, with a volume of 152021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.62.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLPI. Macquarie began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average of $41.19.

In related news, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.75 per share, for a total transaction of $106,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,375. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,801 shares of company stock worth $2,463,065. 6.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

