United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.85

United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 22472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

A number of brokerages have commented on UMC. China International Capital upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 118.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,290,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,082 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 3,776.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 991,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 965,931 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,885,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,932,000 after acquiring an additional 425,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after acquiring an additional 289,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

