United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.85

United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 22472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.
A number of brokerages have commented on UMC. China International Capital upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36.
United Microelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:UMC)
United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.
