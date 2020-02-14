Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.57

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.57 and last traded at $53.50, with a volume of 71566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.21.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -280.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 5.74%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.543 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -1,084.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,898,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,768,000 after buying an additional 5,575,403 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,877,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,430,000 after purchasing an additional 50,587 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,168,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,755,000 after purchasing an additional 44,240 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 27.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,094,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,057,000 after purchasing an additional 454,613 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,493,000 after purchasing an additional 193,351 shares during the period. 52.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

