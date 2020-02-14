21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.16

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.16 and last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 31587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

Several brokerages have commented on VNET. BidaskClub raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 0.98.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $137.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,601,000 after acquiring an additional 43,901 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 85,697 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 685.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,810,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

