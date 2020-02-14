Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.12

Shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.12 and last traded at $48.79, with a volume of 3424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.24.

THRM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gentherm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.20.

Get Gentherm alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $256,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Gentherm by 1.7% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,816,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,625,000 after purchasing an additional 29,667 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Gentherm by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 555,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Gentherm by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 272,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Gentherm by 6.6% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 251,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gentherm by 23.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,923 shares during the last quarter.

Gentherm Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.