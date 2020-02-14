Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.44

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.44 and last traded at $70.67, with a volume of 46925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.22.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEN. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 8.71%.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,773 shares in the company, valued at $14,952,305.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,288,854.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,840,200 over the last ninety days. 8.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $56,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

