JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.34

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.34 and last traded at $41.87, with a volume of 5959123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.78.
JD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Macquarie assumed coverage on JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Group assumed coverage on JD.Com in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. JD.Com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.04.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.54 and a beta of 1.43.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 131,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 26,393 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,824,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 726,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,589,000 after purchasing an additional 311,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.05% of the company’s stock.
About JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD)
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
