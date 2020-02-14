JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.34

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.34 and last traded at $41.87, with a volume of 5959123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.78.

JD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Macquarie assumed coverage on JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Group assumed coverage on JD.Com in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. JD.Com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.04.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.54 and a beta of 1.43.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. JD.Com had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 131,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 26,393 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,824,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 726,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,589,000 after purchasing an additional 311,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

About JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

