Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Hits New 52-Week High at $160.00

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $160.00 and last traded at $159.80, with a volume of 30 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.93.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.79.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.