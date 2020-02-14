OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.45 Million

Equities analysts expect that OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) will post sales of $12.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.40 million and the highest is $12.50 million. OptiNose reported sales of $3.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 312.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year sales of $35.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.95 million to $36.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $86.75 million, with estimates ranging from $83.10 million to $90.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 137.60% and a negative net margin of 419.37%.

Several research firms recently commented on OPTN. BidaskClub lowered OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen began coverage on OptiNose in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. OptiNose has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

In other OptiNose news, major shareholder Avista Capital Partners Ii Gp, sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $11,462,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Scodari bought 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $52,704.00. Corporate insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPTN. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,298,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,725,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,876,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,399,000 after acquiring an additional 660,862 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,250,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after acquiring an additional 643,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.81. OptiNose has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $11.66.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

