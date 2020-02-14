Alpha Bank (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alpha Bank (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of ALBKY opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47. Alpha Bank has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.57.
About Alpha Bank
