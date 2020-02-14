Alpha Bank (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alpha Bank (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ALBKY opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47. Alpha Bank has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.57.

About Alpha Bank

Alpha Bank A.E., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

