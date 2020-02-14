AJINOMOTO INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of AJINOMOTO INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AJINY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
AJINY stock opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. AJINOMOTO INC/ADR has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average is $17.57.
