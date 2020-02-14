Royal Bank of Canada Trims Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) Target Price to C$2.00

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on Just Energy Group from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.65.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

TSE:JE opened at C$1.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.63. The stock has a market cap of $304.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.54. Just Energy Group has a 52 week low of C$1.41 and a 52 week high of C$5.78.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.