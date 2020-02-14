Head-To-Head Analysis: Total (NYSE:TOT) & Wholehealth Products (NYSE:GWPC)

Total (NYSE:TOT) and Wholehealth Products (OTCMKTS:GWPC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Total alerts:

This table compares Total and Wholehealth Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Total $200.32 billion 0.65 $11.27 billion $4.38 11.23 Wholehealth Products N/A N/A -$2.91 million N/A N/A

Total has higher revenue and earnings than Wholehealth Products.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.0% of Total shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Total and Wholehealth Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Total 5.62% 9.94% 4.41% Wholehealth Products N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Total and Wholehealth Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Total 0 3 10 0 2.77 Wholehealth Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Total presently has a consensus price target of $58.83, indicating a potential upside of 19.60%. Given Total’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Total is more favorable than Wholehealth Products.

Summary

Total beats Wholehealth Products on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Total

TOTAL S.A. operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries. The Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas(LNG) production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, and natural gas and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; and energy storage activities. The Refining & Chemicals segment is involved in refining petrochemicals, including olefins and aromatics; and polymer derivatives, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and hydrocarbon resins, as well as biomass conversion and elastomer processing. It also engages in trading and shipping crude oil and petroleum products. The Marketing & Services segment produces and sells lubricants; and supplies and markets petroleum products, including bulk fuel, aviation fuel, special fluids, LPG, bitumen, heavy fuels, and marine bunkers. It operates approximately 14,000 service stations. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 12,050 Mboe of combined proved reserves of oil and gas. TOTAL S.A. has a strategic partnership with Tellurian to develop the Driftwood LNG project located in Louisiana. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

About Wholehealth Products

Wholehealth Products, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of in vitro diagnostic tests for over-the-counter and point-of-care use markets. It produces and markets diagnostic test kits for consumer use and for health professionals. The company was founded on February 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.