AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviva has established a competitive position in North America. In the US, the world’s largest savings market, Aviva is the leading provider of indexed annuity and indexed life insurance products. Its principal activity is the provision of financial products and services, focused on the following lines of business: long-term insurance and savings business, fund management and general insurance and health. The company’s business is managed on a geographic basis through a regional management structure based on four regions, U.K., Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. The four regions function as five operating segments as, due to the size of the U.K. region, it is split into two operating segments, U.K. Life and U.K. General Insurance, which undertake long term insurance and savings business and general insurance respectively. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded AVIVA PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Investec raised AVIVA PLC/ADR from an add rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised AVIVA PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays downgraded AVIVA PLC/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AVIVA PLC/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AVIVA PLC/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of AVVIY opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.26. AVIVA PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

AVIVA PLC/ADR Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

