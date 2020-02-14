Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) Given New C$1.75 Price Target at CIBC

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Just Energy Group from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.65.

JE stock opened at C$1.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $304.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38. Just Energy Group has a 12 month low of C$1.41 and a 12 month high of C$5.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.63.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Analyst Recommendations for Just Energy Group (TSE:JE)

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ServisFirst Bancshares Hits New 12-Month High at $40.52
ServisFirst Bancshares Hits New 12-Month High at $40.52
Gaming and Leisure Properties Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.97
Gaming and Leisure Properties Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.97
United Microelectronics Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.85
United Microelectronics Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.85
Brookfield Renewable Partners Hits New 1-Year High at $53.57
Brookfield Renewable Partners Hits New 1-Year High at $53.57
21Vianet Group Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.16
21Vianet Group Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.16
Gentherm Sets New 1-Year High at $49.12
Gentherm Sets New 1-Year High at $49.12


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report