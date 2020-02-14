Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) Given New C$1.75 Price Target at CIBC

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Just Energy Group from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.65.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

JE stock opened at C$1.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $304.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38. Just Energy Group has a 12 month low of C$1.41 and a 12 month high of C$5.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.63.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.